COP26: PM Modi targets net zero emissions in India by 2070

Delivering the national statement at COP26 summit on climate, PM Modi said that India has targeted net zero emissions by 2070. He also said that India will fulfill 50 per cent of its energy requirement from renewable energy by 2030.

Calling all nations to action and bringing attention to India delivering the Paris commitments in "letter and spirit", the Prime Minister said India will increase its non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. He also targeted reduction in India's total carbon projection by 1 bn tonnes by 2030.

India will lessen its carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, he said.