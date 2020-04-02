Coronavirus cases top 900,000 worldwide: AFP tally

  • Apr 02 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 10:24 ist
Local workers clean the streets as a precautionary measure, amid the coronavirus disease. (Credit: Reuters)

More than 900,000 cases of coronavirus have been officially detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday using official sources.

At least 905,589 infections including 45,719 deaths, have been recorded in 187 countries and territories globally, with 203,608 cases and 4,476 deaths in the United States where the pandemic is spreading rapidly.

Italy with 110,574 detected cases has the highest number of fatalities with 13,155 deaths. Spain has 102,136 cases including 9,053 deaths and China has 81,554 cases and 3,312 deaths. 

