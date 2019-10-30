Countries supporting India will be hit by missile: Pak

Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday stirred controversy by saying that the countries supporting India on Jammu and Kashmir issue will be hit by a missile by Pakistan.

"If tensions with India rises on Kashmir, Pakistan will be compelled to go to war. Hence those countries backing India and not Pakistan (over Kashmir) will be considered as our enemy and a missile will be fired at India and those nations supporting it," ANI quoted Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur's comment came at a time when Pakistan has deliberately tried to downgrade bilateral ties with India after New Delhi's decision on abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also warned 'bloodbath' in the valley and had said that there is a possibility that it could escalate to an all-out nuclear war. "There could be a repeat of the fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours seen in February if India blames Pakistan for any home-grown militant attacks in response to the repression in the Muslim-majority territory," he said.