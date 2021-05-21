Covid-19 death toll likely a 'significant undercount', says WHO

Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to Covid-19 are likely a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization said on Friday.

In its annual World Health Statistics report, it estimated that total deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 30 lakh last year or 12 lakh more than officially reported.