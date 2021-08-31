Covid-19: Singapore introduces 'vaccine travel lanes' for fully-vaccinated flyers

The Covid-19 pandemic has familiarised the world with a new normal consisting of Covid vaccine passports and travel bubbles. The latest addition, put forward by Singapore at a time when countries are racing to vaccinate citizens, is the ‘vaccine travel lane’ (VTL).

VTLs may become more common as travel restrictions start easing up further and vaccination rates go up around the globe, according to a report by The Indian Express.

So, what are VTLs?

VTLs could be better understood as an extension of Covid travel corridors for the fully vaccinated.

Singapore currently has VTLs with Germany and Brunei Darussalam, from where those who are fully jabbed against the virus can travel to Singapore without being quarantined, according to the publication. People arriving in Singapore not via VTLs must undergo mandatory quarantine.

How does this work and from when is this operational?

Those who are fully vaccinated in the two countries can apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) that will be issued by Singapore. They can apply for a pass starting September 1 for travel from September 8 onwards on flights specifically designated for this purpose.

However, Singapore citizens/permanent residents do not need to apply for a pass to travel back home under the VTL, according to the report.

Who is eligible?

Only fully vaccinated (those who have received the full regimen of any vaccine authorised for emergency use by WHO, including Covishield) travellers can apply for the pass.

How does one go about it?

One can apply between 7 to 30 calendar days before their date of arrival in Singapore. Although one would not need to quarantine under the VTL arrangement, they would still need to provide a negative RT-PCR test report from a sample taken 48 hours before departure time.

Travellers would also need to prepay for their post-arrival Day 3 and Day 7 RT-PCR tests when applying for the pass.

Before departing for Singapore, travellers must have only been to their country or region of departure and/or Singapore in the last 21 consecutive days, according to report.

Which airlines are operating these special flights?

Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and Royal Brunei Airlines would be operating these special flights.