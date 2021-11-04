Covid transmission in Europe grave concern: WHO head

Covid-19 transmission rates in Europe 'grave concern', WHO Europe head says

Reuters
Reuters, Copenhagen,
  Nov 04 2021, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 16:21 ist
Russian authorities said on November 1, 2021, that doctors were under "extraordinary" strain due to surging coronavirus cases in Europe's worst-hit country, with Moscow shuttered during a nationwide holiday to curb infections. Credit: AFP File Photo

The current rate of Covid-19 transmission in Europe is of "grave concern", the World Health Organization's Europe head, Hans Kluge, told a media briefing on Thursday.

"The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region, is of grave concern," Kluge said, adding that new cases were nearing record levels, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus.

