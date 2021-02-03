Covid vaccine nationalism harmful for all: Ghebreyesus

Covid-19 vaccine nationalism harmful for all, says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Despite the growing number of vaccine options, current manufacturing capacity meets only a fraction of global need, he said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 03 2021, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 07:36 ist
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

Covid-19 vaccine nationalism is harmful for all, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, and said weak cooperation between nations is a major barrier to achieving worldwide vaccination at the scale needed to end the coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite the growing number of vaccine options, current manufacturing capacity meets only a fraction of global need," the WHO director-general said in a piece published in Foreign Policy magazine.

"Allowing the majority of the world's population to go unvaccinated will not only perpetuate needless illness and deaths and the pain of ongoing lockdowns, but also spawn new virus mutations as Covid-19 continues to spread among unprotected populations," he wrote 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 