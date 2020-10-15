Democrats have 'good chance' of winning: Lindsey Graham

Democrats have 'good chance' of White House win, says senior Republican senator Lindsey Graham

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 15 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 21:16 ist
Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Senator Lindsey Graham. Credit: Reuters Photo

A top Republican senator with close ties to President Donald Trump said Thursday he believed Democrat Joe Biden had a "good chance" of winning the presidency in the November 3 election

"You all have a good chance of winning the White House," Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Democratic colleagues at the opening of a hearing on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

"Thank you for acknowledging that," responded Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, to which Graham added: "Yeah, I think it's true."

Graham's comments though did not change expectations that conservative Barrett would gain easy confirmation to the high court in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Opening the fourth and last day of hearings on Barrett, Graham set a committee vote on the nomination for October 22, later than originally expected.

That would leave only a short time for the full Senate to meet and vote on her nomination before the election.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants Barrett confirmed before the election, to have all nine justices seated if the court needs to hear any election-related litigation.

Democrats sought to postpone filling the seat left vacant by the death last month of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, arguing the winner of the election should be able to choose who will fill it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
US Elections
Democrats
Republicans
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
White House

What's Brewing

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

A radio by the blind, for the blind

A radio by the blind, for the blind

Is this India's Tesla? Driverless car video goes viral

Is this India's Tesla? Driverless car video goes viral

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

 