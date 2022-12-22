DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 22 2022, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 00:41 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Beijing faces a surge in severe Covid-19 cases over the next two weeks, a respiratory expert said, amid concerns over the potential toll and knock-on effects for the world economy after the surprise ditching of China's tough virus policies.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Coronavirus
Covid-19
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?

Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?

How to build out the universe using only Mathematics

How to build out the universe using only Mathematics

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

 