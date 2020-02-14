Don't cancel Tokyo Games: WHO to IOC

Don't cancel Tokyo Games: WHO to IOC

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Feb 14 2020, 14:08pm ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 14:28pm ist
Chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coordination committee John Coates (L) and Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori (R) attend a press confernce following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) project review meeting in Tokyo. (AFP Photo)

The International Olympic Committee has been advised by the World Health Organization that there is no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics over the coronavirus outbreak, the IOC's Coordination Commission head said on Friday.

"Advice that we have received externally from WHO is that there is no case for any contingency plans of canceling the Games or moving the Games," John Coates told reporters.

The Summer Olympics are due to be held in Tokyo from July 24. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tokyo 2020
World Health Organisation
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 