Egyptian court lifts Suez Canal detention order on Ever Given

  • Jul 06 2021, 17:30 ist
Ever Given. Credit: Reuters File Photo

An Egyptian court has lifted the detention order on the Ever Given container ship allowing for its expected release from the Suez Canal on Wednesday, a lawyer and judicial sources said.

The owners and insurers of the Ever Given announced on Sunday that they had reached a settlement with the Suez Canal Authority over compensation for the ship becoming grounded in March and blocking traffic in the waterway.

