Bomb threat sent after plane was diverted over Belarus

Email bomb threat sent after blogger's plane was diverted over Belarus: Swiss email provider

Reuters
Reuters, Washington ,
  • May 27 2021, 20:38 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 20:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Privacy-focused email provider Proton Technologies AG said on Thursday that a bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities as the reason for diverting a Ryanair jet carrying a journalist and blogger was only sent after the plane was diverted.

"We haven't seen credible evidence that the Belarusian claims are true," the Swiss company said in a statement. "We will support European authorities in their investigations upon receiving a legal request."

