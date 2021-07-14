EU proposes first carbon border tax for some imports

EU proposes world’s first carbon border tax for some imports

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 14 2021, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 19:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a proposal for the world’s first carbon border tariff, which would impose emission costs on imports of goods including steel, cement and aluminium.

The border levy would be phased in from 2026, the Commission said. The measure is designed to protect European industries from competitors abroad not subject to the same carbon costs

