EU recommends against nonessential travel to the UK

AP
  • Dec 22 2020, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 23:04 ist
The European Union recommended Tuesday that all 27 member countries should discourage all nonessential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice.

With EU countries imposing ad-hoc restrictions on U.K. travel following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, the European Commission urged them to take a coordinated approach, but not prevent people in the U.K. or Europe from returning to their homes.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said "member states should take coordinated action to discourage nonessential travel between the U.K. and the EU.

At the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and U.K. citizens from returning to their homes."

