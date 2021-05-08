EU seeks 'concrete' US plan on lifting vaccine patents

EU seeks 'concrete' US plan on lifting vaccine patents

The quickest solution to ramp up the distribution of vaccines globally was exports

AFP
AFP, Porto, Portugal,
  • May 08 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 15:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

EU chief Charles Michel said the bloc is ready to discuss a US proposal to lift patents on Covid-19 vaccines once the details are clear.

"We are ready to engage on this topic, as soon as a concrete proposal would be put on the table," Michel said, as EU leaders discussed the issue in Porto.

Michel, who represents the EU's 27 national leaders, cautioned however that the bloc has doubts that the idea "in the short term, that it's the magic bullet."

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The quickest solution to ramp up the distribution of vaccines globally was exports and the EU encouraged "all the partners to facilitate the export of doses," he said.

Michel spoke on the second day of an EU summit that was to also feature a bilateral meeting between the EU and India, where authorities on Saturday said the pandemic killed 4,000 people in a single day.

Also read: US supported WTO patent waiver on Covid-19 vaccines after India, South Africa, others agreed to rework proposal

"It misses the point to say that (a patent waiver) is the emergency," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"The emergency is to produce more and increase solidarity now," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
United States
European Union
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 