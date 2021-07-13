Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the Ever Given to be underway in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Egyptian coast

Reuters, Ismalia,
  • Jul 13 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 18:17 ist
Ever Given leaves the Suez Canal after settlement deal. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Ever Given container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal in March left Egyptian waters at 4 am local time following inspections at Port Said, a canal source said on Tuesday.

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the Ever Given to be underway in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Egyptian coast.

The container ship, one of the world's largest, resumes its voyage to Rotterdam 112 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the Egyptian waterway for nearly a week and disrupting global trade.

The ship was released on July 7 after protracted negotiations and an undisclosed settlement was reached between the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the Ever Given's owners and insurers. 

