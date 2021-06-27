First Lady likely to visit Japan for Olympic Games

First lady, not President Biden, likely to visit Japan for Olympic Games

Japan is the United States' major ally in Asia, and President Biden has expressed his support for Suga's resolve to hold the Games

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jun 27 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 16:34 ist
First Lady Jill Biden. Credit: AFP File Photo

Japan and the United States are making arrangements for First Lady Jill Biden to visit Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, but President Biden is not likely to accompany her, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Sunday.

Attending the opening ceremony, set for July 23, and holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are among the possible events the two governments are looking into for her, the newspaper said, without specifying sources.

Also Read | Japan trails in Covid -19 vaccinations as Olympics inch closer

Japan is the United States' major ally in Asia, and President Biden has expressed his support for Suga's resolve to hold the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

France, which will host the next summer Olympics in 2024 in Paris, announced last month President Emmanuel Macron planned to attend the opening ceremony.

There are persistent worries among the general public and medical experts in Japan that the world's largest sporting event, delayed for a year due to Covid-19 outbreaks, could trigger a fresh wave of infections. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japan
United States
Tokyo Olympics
Jill Biden
Joe Biden
Yoshihide Suga

What's Brewing

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

Over the rainbow

Over the rainbow

Break the sweet addiction

Break the sweet addiction

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 