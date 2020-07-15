Flash flood kills 16 in Indonesia, 23 still missing

 A flash flood in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province left at least 16 people dead and 23 are still missing, an official said Wednesday.

“The latest update from National Search and Rescue Agency 16 people dead and we are looking for 23 people,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said.

North Luwu district official Indah Putri Indriani said the flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow.

Mud and other materials carried by the floodwaters covered roads and thousands of houses, she said.

The flood affected more than 4,000 residents of six subdistricts in North Luwu. “The provincial road is covered in mud and that blocks access to the main command post and the affected areas,” Jati said.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

