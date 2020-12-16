Flattening coronavirus curve wasn't enough for New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand this year pulled off a moonshot that remains the envy of most other nations: It eliminated the coronavirus.
But the goal was driven as much by fear as it was ambition, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press. She said the target grew from an early realisation the nation's health system simply couldn't cope with a big outbreak.
And there have been plenty of bumps along the way. When a handful of unexplained cases began cropping up in August, Ardern found herself defending wildly exaggerated claims from President Donald Trump, who told crowds at rallies there was a massive resurgence and “It's over for New Zealand. Everything's gone.” “Was angry the word?”
Ardern said, reflecting on Trump's comments. She said while the new cases were deeply concerning, "to be described in that way was a misrepresentation of New Zealand's position.”
