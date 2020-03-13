France bans gatherings of more than 100 people over coronavirus

France is limiting gatherings to a maximum of 100 people in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Friday.

"The idea is that we can slow the progression and the circulation of the virus," Philippe told TF1 television, adding the measure would come into force immediately and nationwide.

France previously limited gatherings to 1,000 people in a move that dealt a blow to theatres, opera houses and concert venues.