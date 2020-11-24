French parl gives initial approval to security bill

French parliament gives initial approval to controversial security bill

The National Assembly, controlled by supporters of President Emmanuel Macron, passed the bill with 388 in favour, 104 against and 66 abstentions

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Nov 24 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 23:22 ist
A general view shows the National Assembly in Paris as the French Parliament votes on the proposed law that would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face in France, November 24, 2020. Credit: REUTERS

France's lower house of parliament on Tuesday gave initial approval to a controversial security bill that would restrict the publication of photos or videos of police officers' faces and has been vehemently criticised by press freedom groups.

The National Assembly, controlled by supporters of President Emmanuel Macron, passed the bill with 388 in favour, 104 against and 66 abstentions. It still must go to the upper house Senate in January, and Prime Minister Jean Castex has also pledged to seek the approval of the Constitutional Court.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France

What's Brewing

Disney opens online store in India

Disney opens online store in India

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

ICC nominates Kohli for Men's Player of the Decade

ICC nominates Kohli for Men's Player of the Decade

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

 