G20 leaders urged to provide urgent funds for vaccine

G20 leaders urged to provide urgent funds for Covid vaccines, drugs, tests

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Nov 19 2020, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 23:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

G20 leaders holding a virtual summit this weekend must help close a funding gap to buy vaccines, drugs and tests to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, a letter from South Africa's president, Norway's prime minister, the WHO chief and the European Commission President said.

The letter, seen by Reuters, said: "A commitment by G20 leaders at the G20 summit in Riyadh to invest substantially in the ACT (Access to COVID-19 Tools) Accelerator's immediate funding gap of US $4.5 billion will immediately save lives, lay the groundwork for mass procurement and delivery of COVID-19 tools around the world, and provide an exit strategy out of this global economic and human crisis."

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

G20
WHO
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

What's Brewing

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

Instagram brings new features to its social media app

Instagram brings new features to its social media app

How a meteor made this man overnight millionaire

How a meteor made this man overnight millionaire

 