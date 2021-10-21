Gas explosion rips through restaurant in China

Gas explosion rips through restaurant in China's Shenyang City

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2021, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 07:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gas explosion ripped through a restaurant on Taiyuan Street South in China's Shenyang City today morning, according to ANI quoting local media. 

The number of casualties are not known yet.

The rescue work under way. 

More to follow...

China
World news

