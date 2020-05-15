Global COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 300,000

Global coronavirus death toll rises to more than 300,000: AFP tally

AFP
AFP,
  May 15 2020, 08:05 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 08:11 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide, mostly in Europe and the United States, since it emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally of official figures on Thursday at 2030 GMT.

A total of 300,140 people have died across the globe from 4,403,714 officially registered cases. The United States has registered the most deaths at 85,194 followed by Britain with 33,614, Italy at 31,368, France at 27,425 and Spain with 27,321 fatalities.

