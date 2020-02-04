Hong Kong reports first coronavirus fatality

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, local news broadcaster TVB said on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China.

The 39-year-old male had previously been reported by local authorities as having an underlying illness. Hong Kong has had 15 confirmed cases including one that was transmitted locally.

