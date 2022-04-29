IMF's Georgieva tests positive for Covid-19, has mild symptoms

IMF's Georgieva tests positive for Covid-19

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19, the IMF said on Thursday, following marathon meetings last week with global finance leaders in Washington.

In an emailed statement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Georgieva "is experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely while isolating at home."

The IMF said Georgieva, 68, is fully vaccinated and boosted and is following standard IMF and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid protocols.

