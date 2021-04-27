India to receive first batch of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine on May 1

India will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said earlier on Monday that it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the Remdesivir antiviral drug to India by end-May to help fight a surge in Covid-19 cases there, once it has received the approval of Russia's government.