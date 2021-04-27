India to receive first batch of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine on May 1

India will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said earlier on Monday that it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the Remdesivir antiviral drug to India by end-May to help fight a surge in Covid-19 cases there, once it has received the approval of Russia's government.
The Alphonso mango wars
'Our negligence has earned us the Covid wrath'
Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet
How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes
Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?