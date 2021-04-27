India to receive first batch of Sputnik V on May 1

India to receive first batch of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine on May 1

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 27 2021, 05:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 05:01 ist
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said earlier on Monday that it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the Remdesivir antiviral drug to India by end-May to help fight a surge in Covid-19 cases there, once it has received the approval of Russia's government. 

