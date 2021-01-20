Iran blacklists Trump, US officials as term nears end

Iran blacklists Trump, US officials as term nears end

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 20 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 00:45 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Getty Images

Iran blacklisted U.S. President Donald Trump and several current and former senior U.S. officials on Tuesday over what it called "terrorist and anti-human rights" acts, a move widely regarded as symbolic.

Tehran's move, announced on the last full day of the Trump administration, allows the seizure of any assets in Iran of sanctioned individuals. There have been no reports of any such assets, so the move is unlikely to have financial impact on the outgoing U.S. president or officials.

The Trump administration rained sanctions down on Iranian officials, politicians and companies after withdrawing the United States in 2018 from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Among officials sanctioned by Iran were Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; ex-Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

Other blacklisted individuals included Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel; former National Security Adviser John Bolton; former U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook; Elliott Abrams, Washington's special representative on Iran and Venezuela; and Treasury Department sanctions official Andrea Gacki, it said.

The officials were blacklisted "for their role in terrorist and anti-human rights activities against Iran and its citizens", Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has said Washington will rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran resumes strict compliance.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
Iran
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

 