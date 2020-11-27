Iranian commander accuses Israel of killing scientist

Iranian commander accuses Israel of killing Iranian scientist to trigger war

Israel and the US Pentagon both earlier declined to comment on reports of the attack

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 27 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 22:46 ist
Gen. Hossein Dehghan. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

A military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday accused Israel of killing a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist to try to provoke a war.

"In the last days of the political life of their ... ally (US President Donald Trump), the Zionists (Israel) seek to intensify pressure on Iran and create a full-blown war," commander Hossein Dehghan tweeted.

Also read: Here are the attacks on scientists in Iran

Israel and the US Pentagon both earlier declined to comment on reports of the attack. 

Iran
Israel
United States

