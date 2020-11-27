Iranian commander accuses Israel of killing Iranian scientist to trigger war

A military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday accused Israel of killing a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist to try to provoke a war.
"In the last days of the political life of their ... ally (US President Donald Trump), the Zionists (Israel) seek to intensify pressure on Iran and create a full-blown war," commander Hossein Dehghan tweeted.
Also read: Here are the attacks on scientists in Iran
Israel and the US Pentagon both earlier declined to comment on reports of the attack.
