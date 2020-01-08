Iraq president 'denounces' Iran missile strikes

AFP
AFP, Baghdad,
  Jan 08 2020, 20:16pm ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2020, 20:16pm ist

Iraq's President Barham Saleh on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases where US and other foreign troops are based, saying he feared "dangerous developments" in the region.

"We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides," his office said in a statement.

Iran launched the missiles early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week. 

