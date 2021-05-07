Israel not a country, but a terrorist base: Khamenei

Israel not a country, but a terrorist base, says Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Khamenei said 'fighting this despotic regime... is everyone's duty'

AFP
AFP,
  • May 07 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 17:25 ist
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: Reuters Photo

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called Israel "not a country, but a terrorist base" and said its downfall was imminent.

"Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations," Khamenei said in live televised remarks marking the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

"Fighting this despotic regime... is everyone's duty".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran
Israel

