Israel not a country, but a terrorist base, says Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called Israel "not a country, but a terrorist base" and said its downfall was imminent.
"Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations," Khamenei said in live televised remarks marking the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day.
"Fighting this despotic regime... is everyone's duty".
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients
World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay
Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?
'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch
China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage
US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years
Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space