Israel's Netanyahu gives up effort to form new govt

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Oct 22 2019, 09:28am ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2019, 09:37am ist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he was giving up his effort to form a new government after failing to form a coalition following an inconclusive parliamentary election.

Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, said he was returning the mandate back to Israel's president, Reuven Rivlin.

Rivlin said he will now hold consultations with the various political parties to tell them he intends to task Netanyahu's centrist rival Benny Gantz with the job of putting together a new government. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Comments (+)
 