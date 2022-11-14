Istanbul Blast: 'Suicide bomber' carried out attack, says Turkey's vice prez

An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey's president said bore the signs of a "terror" attack. Track updates here.
  • 01:03

    Istanbul attacker appears to be woman: Turkey's vice president

  • 01:02

    'Suicide bomber' carried out Istanbul attack: Turkey's vice president

  • 00:58

    Members of the crime scene investigation police (C) work as Turkish policemen secure the area after a strong explosion of unknown origin shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal inIstanbul, on November 13, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

  • 00:57

    Istanbul 'attack' blast kills six; dozens injured

    An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey's president said bore the signs of a "terror" attack.

    Police cordoned off an area around Istiklal, where there were dense crowds on Sunday afternoon, and helicopters flew over the city centre as sirens sounded.

