Istanbul Blast: 'Suicide bomber' carried out attack, says Turkey's vice prez
updated: Nov 14 2022, 01:06 ist
An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey's president said bore the signs of a "terror" attack. Track updates here.
Istanbul attacker appears to be woman: Turkey's vice president
'Suicide bomber' carried out Istanbul attack: Turkey's vice president
Members of the crime scene investigation police (C) work as Turkish policemen secure the area after a strong explosion of unknown origin shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal inIstanbul, on November 13, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Istanbul 'attack' blast kills six; dozens injured
An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey's president said bore the signs of a "terror" attack.
Police cordoned off an area around Istiklal, where there were dense crowds on Sunday afternoon, and helicopters flew over the city centre as sirens sounded.
