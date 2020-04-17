Japan PM Shinzo Abe wants more social distancing

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says more social distancing is still needed after he declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and other urban areas 10 days ago.
Abe expanded the monthlong state of emergency to all of Japan on Thursday in a bid to reduce movement of people ahead of “golden week” holidays. Abe says Tokyo set a record of 201 daily increase of cases for a total of almost 3,000, calling the situation “severe.”
Follow live updates on coronavirus
He says social interactions were reduced by 60% in downtown Tokyo and 70% in Osaka but fell short of an 80% target needed to slow the spread to a manageable level.
Japan has about 9,900 cases and 160 deaths.
China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?
Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws
Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump
2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian
Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown
USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use
Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week