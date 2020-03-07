Biden gains new endorsements from moderate Democrats

Joe Biden gains new endorsements from moderate Democrats

Moderate Democrats are continuing to coalesce around Joe Biden following his strong performance in Super Tuesday primaries, which reset the 2020 Democratic race as a two-man contest between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden's campaign announced Friday he had secured backing from Maggie Hassan, a first-term New Hampshire senator and former governor, who did not make an endorsement before her state's early primary.

In a statement, Hassan said she voted for Biden, who she said has "the experience and character to lead our country forward."

Former presidential hopeful John Delaney also released a statement reiterating his Super Tuesday endorsement of Biden, praising his commitment to "progress through pragmatism."

Biden's campaign says more than 50 elected officials and community leaders have signed on to support his bid since Super Tuesday, in which Biden won the majority of states over Sanders.

