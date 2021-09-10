Russia to not take part in Afghan govt inauguration

Kremlin says Russia will not take part in Afghan government inauguration

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 10 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 15:57 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin said on Friday Russia would not take part in any way in the Taliban government's inauguration ceremony in Afghanistan.

The speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said earlier this week that Russia would be represented at the inauguration by ambassador-level officials, the RIA news agency reported. 

Russia
Taliban
Afghanistan

