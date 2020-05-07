Trump offered to send coronavirus medical aid: Kremlin

Kremlin says Trump offered to send coronavirus medical aid to Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 07 2020, 21:04 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 21:07 ist
Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump offered during a phone call on Thursday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin to send medical aid to Moscow to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

In a readout of the phone call, the Kremlin said the two presidents had also discussed global oil markets, noting their support for last month's output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, something they said had helped stabilise oil prices.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vladimir Putin
Russia
United States
Donald Trump
Medicine
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 