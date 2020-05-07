Kremlin says Trump offered to send coronavirus medical aid to Russia

US President Donald Trump offered during a phone call on Thursday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin to send medical aid to Moscow to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
In a readout of the phone call, the Kremlin said the two presidents had also discussed global oil markets, noting their support for last month's output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, something they said had helped stabilise oil prices.
