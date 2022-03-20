Kyiv says 228 killed in capital since start of war, including four children

Kyiv city authorities on Saturday said 228 people had been killed in the capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, including four children.
A further 912 people have been wounded, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.
Reuters has not been able to independently confirm casualty figures.
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe