228 died in Kyiv in war so far, including 4 children

Kyiv says 228 killed in capital since start of war, including four children

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 20 2022, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 00:57 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Kyiv city authorities on Saturday said 228 people had been killed in the capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, including four children.

A further 912 people have been wounded, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm casualty figures.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

 