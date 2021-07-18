Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southern Philippine province of Davao Oriental early on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
The agency said damage and aftershocks were expected from the earthquake, which had a depth of 42 km (26.1 miles) and was tectonic in nature.
