Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

Reuters
Reuters, Manila,
  • Jul 18 2021, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 12:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southern Philippine province of Davao Oriental early on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The agency said damage and aftershocks were expected from the earthquake, which had a depth of 42 km (26.1 miles) and was tectonic in nature. 

Philippines
Earthquake

