Man in Berlin attacks woman allegedly for working

Man in Berlin attacks woman allegedly because she worked

Police said the attacker, whose identity was not given in line with German privacy laws, allegedly approached the woman and talked to her

AP
AP,
  • Sep 06 2021, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 01:32 ist
Berlin's general state prosecutor's office said Sunday the assailant was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Credit: iStock Images

 A 29-year-old Afghan man in Germany attacked and severely injured a 58-year-old landscape gardener who was working in a park in Berlin, allegedly because he didn't like the fact that as a woman she was working, police said Sunday.

The attack in the city's Wilmersdorf district took place Saturday afternoon, and a 66-year-old passerby, who tried to come to the woman's rescue, was also severely injured.

Police said the attacker, whose identity was not given in line with German privacy laws, allegedly approached the woman and talked to her.

Then he suddenly pulled a knife and stabbed her several times in the neck. He also attacked the man who tried helping the woman. The victims' identities were also not released.

Berlin's general state prosecutor's office said Sunday the assailant was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police said in a statement the suspect may suffer from a mental illness. However, prosecutors and criminal police are also investigating him on suspicion that his attack may have been motivated by Islamist ideology.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Germany
Afghanistan
Violence against women
World news

What's Brewing

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

 