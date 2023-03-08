Men pose in lingerie after China bans female models

Men pose in lingerie on online shopping livestreams after China bans female models

Social media is flooded with pictures of Chinese men donning varied lingerie styles

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 08 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 16:40 ist
Men dressed in nightgowns seen in screenshots from livestream shopping platforms. Credit: Images tweeted by @MothershipSG

"Where there is a will, there is a way". And Chinese companies' introduction of male lingerie models is one such example of strong will combined with innovation.

As the Chinese government has banned women from showcasing undergarments online, livestream fashion companies in the country have started deploying men to do the job.

Social media is flooded with pictures, apparently screenshots of livestream broadcast by fashion companies, of Chinese men donning varied lingerie styles ranging from push-up bras to lace-trimmed nightgowns. Some of the male models were seen with cat ear headbands as well. 

Also read: Lesson for India from China's balloon war

Although the practice received diverse reaction on social media, for the Chinese companies, it is just an innovative way to keep their businesses running while adhering to the government norms.

“This is not an attempt at sarcasm. Everyone is being very serious about complying with the rules,” an owner of an online venture was quoted as saying by a state media.

China's livestreaming ecommerce is a $700 billion industry, according to Statista, and it reportedly grew the most during the Covid-19 lockdown.

While the companies argued that it is just a safe way to deal with China's strict censorship rules, this is not the first time that men are seen promoting female products online.

 

Austin Li Jiaqi, one of China's most popular livestream shopping influencers, has been dubbed the "Lipstick King" for selling 15,000 lipsticks in just five minutes in 2018, according to reports. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
fashion
World news
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

Happy Women’s Day, but how equitable are we?

Happy Women’s Day, but how equitable are we?

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

 