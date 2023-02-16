Nepal MP Chandra Bhandari's mother succumbs to burns

The mother of Nepal MP Chandra Bhandari succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at Kirtipur Burns Hospital on Thursday.
Harikala Bhandari suffered 80 per cent burns in a LPG gas leakage-induced blast on Wednesday night.
The Nepal MP also sustained 25 per cent burns in the incident.
The minister is being airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment, according to ANI.
