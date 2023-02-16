Nepal MP Bhandari's mother succumbs to burns

Nepal MP Chandra Bhandari's mother succumbs to burns

Harikala Bhandari suffered 80 per cent burns in a LPG gas leakage-induced blast on Wednesday night

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 16 2023, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 12:17 ist
Chandra Bhandari with his mother. Credit: Facebook/chandra.bhandari.737

The mother of Nepal MP Chandra Bhandari succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at Kirtipur Burns Hospital on Thursday. 

Harikala Bhandari suffered 80 per cent burns in a LPG gas leakage-induced blast on Wednesday night. 

The Nepal MP also sustained 25 per cent burns in the incident. 

The minister is being airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment, according to ANI

Nepal
World news
LPG cylinder blast

