New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, the health ministry said in a statement.
The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart, it said.
If approved by the cabinet, the introduction of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine is expected to start in New Zealand no later than the end of January 2022, the ministry said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Wikipedia creator's computer, NFT auctioned for ~$1 mn
Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police
'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'
What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories
Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown
In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border
ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report
Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag
BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru