New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart

  • Dec 16 2021, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 06:51 ist
If approved by the cabinet, the introduction of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine is expected to start in NZ in January. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, the health ministry said in a statement.

The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart, it said.

If approved by the cabinet, the introduction of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine is expected to start in New Zealand no later than the end of January 2022, the ministry said. 

