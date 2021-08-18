No need for Covid booster jabs for now: WHO

No need for Covid booster jabs for now, vaccine supplies short: WHO

A WHO adviser said 2 jabs should be given to the most vulnerable worldwide before boosters are administered

Reutes
Reutes, Geneva,
  • Aug 18 2021, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Current data does not indicate that Covid-19 booster shots are needed, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday.

WHO adviser Bruce Aylward, referring to booster shots being administered in high-income countries, told the same Geneva press conference: "There is enough vaccine around the world, but it is not going to the right places in the right order."

Two doses should be given to the most vulnerable worldwide before boosters are administered to those fully-vaccinated, he said, adding: "We are a long, long way from that."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

WHO
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
booster

What's Brewing

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

 