No one above the law: Nancy Pelosi after Trump impeachment

No one above the law: Pelosi after Trump impeachment

AFP
  Jan 14 2021
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 08:10 ist
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Donald Trump's impeachment Wednesday confirmed that "no one is above the law," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the defiant Republican president was impeached for the second time in 13 months.

"Today in a bipartisan way the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States," the top Democrat in Congress said at a ceremony at which she signed the article of impeachment.

Trump, 74, was impeached for "incitement of insurrection" after he exhorted his supporters to march on the US Capitol and "fight," leading to a mob storming the seat of American democracy.

