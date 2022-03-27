'Not for Biden to decide, we decide our own President'

'Not for Biden to decide, we decide our own President,' says Kremlin spokesperson on Biden's comments

Biden has stepped up personal attacks on Putin since the Russian president ordered the invasion of Ukraine last month

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 27 2022, 05:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 05:05 ist
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kremlin dismissed a remark by US President Joe Biden on Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president.

Asked about Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: "That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians."

A White House official said Biden, who was speaking in Warsaw, had not been calling for "regime change" in Russia but his point was that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region".

Peskov did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for reaction to the White House clarification.

Also Read — Joe Biden labels Putin a 'butcher' after meeting Ukrainian refugees

Biden has stepped up personal attacks on Putin since the Russian president ordered the invasion of Ukraine last month, and the Kremlin has replied by questioning the US leader's state of mind.

Last week, it accused Biden of making "personal insults" towards Putin after he labelled him a "war criminal" and a "murderous dictator", and said his remarks appeared to have been fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.

Dmitry Rogozin, the outspoken head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suggested mockingly on social media that the clarification of Biden's latest remarks had come from the White House medical unit. Rogozin has previously derided what he called "Alzheimer's sanctions" imposed on Russia by the United States over the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
Kremlin
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
USA

What's Brewing

Online courses: A mixed bag of experiences

Online courses: A mixed bag of experiences

A ‘family man’: The importance of being Azad

A ‘family man’: The importance of being Azad

IPL's heroes who came, conquered and went into oblivion

IPL's heroes who came, conquered and went into oblivion

Birbhum killings: Bogtui turns into ghost town

Birbhum killings: Bogtui turns into ghost town

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

 