One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One conservationist's lifetime mission of saving the pangolin

Body parts alleged to be able to cure everything makes pangolins one of the world's most trafficked mammals

Reuters
Reuters, Cuc Phuong,
  • Jun 30 2021, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 10:29 ist
Pangolins are one of the world's most trafficked mammals. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vietnamese conservationist Nguyen Van Thai recalls in detail the moment when, as a boy, he watched his neighbours dig up and kill a female pangolin that had curled up into a scaly ball.

It was an experience that changed a life he now devotes to protecting the critically endangered mammal.

"With this defence mechanism, she would have been able to defend against all of her natural predators, but not from a killing by human hands," said Thai.

Raised near the lush forests of the Cuc Phuong National Park, the 39-year-old founded animal charity Save Vietnam's Wildlife in 2014. Since then it has rescued close to 1,600 pangolins.

A lucrative illegal trade in Asia in body parts alleged to be able to cure everything from cancer to male impotence makes pangolins one of the world's most trafficked mammals.

Pangolin parts can fetch up to $300 per kg, said Thai, whose group has set up task forces with rangers to patrol and find traps set by poachers.

"When we look at them, we think they are scary because they look like a dinosaur," said Thai.

"But in fact they are really nice and shy, incapable of attacking or posing a threat to humans. We are the reason for their declining numbers that could lead to extinction."

Vietnam is home to two pangolin species, both considered critically endangered. Hong Kong conservationist group WildAid estimates 100,000 pangolins are poached each year, and says all eight species worldwide are under threat.

Thai's manual on rescuing and caring for pangolins has been published in international academic journals and he was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize this year.

But that pales into insignificance beside the work he and his team do on the ground.

"The most wonderful moment is (when)... we witness the rescued pangolins... slowly walk into the forest because the forest is their true home," said Thai. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vietnam
conservationists
conservation
Pangolin

What's Brewing

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage

Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage

Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win

Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Could your face mask detect Covid?

 