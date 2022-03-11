European diplomates threaten to act on Russia over Iran

'Other options' possible if Russia blocks Iran nuclear deal: European diplomat

AFP, Paris,
  Mar 11 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 22:24 ist
Other options will have to be explored if Russia keeps blocking progress towards reviving the 2015 deal limiting Iran's nuclear programme, a European diplomat said on Friday. "If the Russian block is confirmed to be definitive, we will be obliged to look at other options," said the diplomat, who asked not to be named, saying the parties did not want to be left in a situation where Russia is "taking the deal hostage".

 

