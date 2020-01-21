Pak to continue its support to Afghan peace process: Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood tells Wells

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday told US' Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells that Islamabad would continue to support the ongoing peace process in the war-torn Afghanistan.

The two officials discussed a range of bilateral issues, including political engagement and economic partnership, and exchanged views on the recent developments regarding the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

"The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue to support the peace process and pursue positive development of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations," the Foreign Office said.

Referring to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Iran and the US, and his telephonic conversations with other foreign ministers, Mahmood underscored that Pakistan remained committed to supporting the efforts for de-escalation of tensions and promoting the prospects of a diplomatic way forward on the differences and disputes in the Middle East.

The foreign secretary also highlighted the Kashmir issue and the alleged ceasefire violations from the Indian side, the Foreign Office said.

During the talks, it was emphasized that a strong trade and investment relationship was key to advancing the shared vision of the leadership of both countries for a long term, broad-based and enduring partnership, the FO said.

Separately, Wells also called on the Prime Minister's Special Advisor Nadeem Babar and discussed various energy related issues, according to an official statement.

Babar gave her an overview of Pakistan's energy sector, highlighting the recent reforms about ease of doing business in the country and new investment opportunities in the energy sector, it said.

He called for greater US cooperation in tapping Pakistan's shale reserves, specialized training, investments in LNG infrastructure development, renewable energy and other avenues.

Wells expressed satisfaction on her recent meetings in the country and the momentum in bilateral relations. She stressed the need to increase cooperation in renewable energy with a focus on wind energy.

She arrived here on Sunday on a four-day trip after visiting India and Sri Lanka.

Wells held talks with Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah on Monday during which the two sides discussed key bilateral and regional issues with main focus on the Afghan peace process.