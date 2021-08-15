Pak closes Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan

Pakistan closes Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan after Taliban advances

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Aug 15 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 15:49 ist
Taliban fighters and local residents sit over an Afghan National Army (ANA) humvee vehicle along the roadside in Laghman province. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan has closed the Torkham crossing with neighbouring Afghanistan with the Afghan side of the border now under Taliban control, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sunday.

Also read: Who's behind the secretive Taliban leadership?

The closure of the last major border crossing out of Afghanistan to fall to the insurgents follows their seizure of the eastern city of Jalalabad, on the main highway to the capital Kabul, earlier on Sunday. 

Afghanistan
Pakistan
Taliban

