Pakistan closes Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan after Taliban advances

Pakistan has closed the Torkham crossing with neighbouring Afghanistan with the Afghan side of the border now under Taliban control, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sunday.
The closure of the last major border crossing out of Afghanistan to fall to the insurgents follows their seizure of the eastern city of Jalalabad, on the main highway to the capital Kabul, earlier on Sunday.
